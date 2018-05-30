Kane Lewis: Ex-Liverpool youngster joins The New Saints
Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints have signed defender Kane Lewis following his release by Liverpool.
Lewis joined Liverpool from Brentford in the summer of 2014 and signed a professional contract in June 2016.
The 20-year-old is the latest player to join Scott Ruscoe's side following the arrival of Joash Nembhard, Josh Hmami and Danny Redmond.
"It's a very good signing for the football club," Saints manager Ruscoe said.
Lewis added: "I'm looking forward to the Champions League qualifiers and being a part of an ongoing trophy-winning club. I can't wait to get started."