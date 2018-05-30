Women's Scottish Cup: Two all top-flight ties in second-round draw
League champions Glasgow City will meet Forfar Farmington in the second round of the SSE Scottish Cup in one of two all top-flight clashes.
Fifth-placed Rangers travel to Hamilton Accies, who are two places below them.
Holders Hibernian are away to Thistle Weir, while SWPL Cup finalists Celtic will welcome Cove Rangers.
Scottish Women's Football has also announced the cup final venue will be at Partick Thistle's Energy Check Stadium on 4 November.
Scottish Cup second-round draw
Ties to be played on Sunday, 17 June
Dee Ladies v Renfrew
Celtic v Cove Rangers
Motherwell v Cumbernauld Colts
East Fife v Westerlands
Hamilton Academical v Rangers
Forfar Farmington v Glasgow City
Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale v Hawick United
Stirling University v Kilmarnock
Edinburgh Caledonia v Queen's Park
Thistle Weir v Hibernian
Dundee City v Kelty Hearts
Glasgow Girls v Heart of Midlothian
Inverness City v Spartans
Aberdeen v Bishopton
Dunfermline Athletic v St Johnstone
Blackburn United v Dundee United