Women's Scottish Cup: Two all top-flight ties in second-round draw

Hibernian defeated Glasgow City 3-0 in last season's final

League champions Glasgow City will meet Forfar Farmington in the second round of the SSE Scottish Cup in one of two all top-flight clashes.

Fifth-placed Rangers travel to Hamilton Accies, who are two places below them.

Holders Hibernian are away to Thistle Weir, while SWPL Cup finalists Celtic will welcome Cove Rangers.

Scottish Women's Football has also announced the cup final venue will be at Partick Thistle's Energy Check Stadium on 4 November.

Scottish Cup second-round draw

Ties to be played on Sunday, 17 June

Dee Ladies v Renfrew

Celtic v Cove Rangers

Motherwell v Cumbernauld Colts

East Fife v Westerlands

Hamilton Academical v Rangers

Forfar Farmington v Glasgow City

Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale v Hawick United

Stirling University v Kilmarnock

Edinburgh Caledonia v Queen's Park

Thistle Weir v Hibernian

Dundee City v Kelty Hearts

Glasgow Girls v Heart of Midlothian

Inverness City v Spartans

Aberdeen v Bishopton

Dunfermline Athletic v St Johnstone

Blackburn United v Dundee United