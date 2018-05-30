Neil McDonald: Swindon Town appoint new number two to manager Phil Brown

Neil McDonald (left) was Sam Allardyce's assistant at West Ham United and Blackburn Rovers

Swindon Town have named Neil McDonald as their new assistant manager, to work under first-team boss Phil Brown.

Former Blackpool manager McDonald, 52, has also worked as an assistant coach at West Ham United and Hull City.

McDonald and Brown previously worked together under Sam Allardyce at Bolton between 2000 and 2005.

"I was afraid after losing Brian Horton that we wouldn't get anybody of Brian's stature, but we have," Brown told the League Two club's website.

"Neil is someone who has managed, played, coached and assisted at the highest level for a number of years."

Brown signed a two-year deal to remain as the Robins' manager on 10 May.