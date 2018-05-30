John Terry: Aston Villa captain leaves after play-off final defeat

Aston Villa captain John Terry has left the club after they failed to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Terry, 37, joined the Villans on a one-year deal last summer after leaving Chelsea and scored once in 36 appearances for the club.

However, he could not help them return to the top flight after a two-year absence, as they lost 1-0 to Fulham in Saturday's Championship play-off final.

Villa thanked Terry for "the effort and professionalism he showed".

The club said in a statement: "John is a true leader and was everything and more that we hoped. Hugely popular and influential in the dressing room, he played a real captain's role in creating the incredible bond the players shared with our supporters, and vice-versa.

"We hope he looks back on his time with Villa fondly and we wish him the very best as his career moves forward."

Villa boss Steve Bruce said before the play-off final that he was hopeful that Terry, who made 492 league appearances across 19 years for Chelsea, would remain with the club if they secured a return to the Premier League.

