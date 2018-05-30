Rangers: Dave King repeats call for SPFL investigation into Murdoch MacLennan

Rangers chairman Dave King had said on Tuesday "the credibility of Scottish football in the minds of supporters and sponsors is at stake"

Rangers chairman Dave King has re-iterated his demand for the suspension of SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan.

King labelled the SPFL's response as "hurried and inadequate."

"I am surprised at the SPFL's response to my request for an independent investigation into the relationship of its chairman to major shareholders in Celtic FC," said King in a statement.

"Any organisation that has behaved properly would welcome an independent and transparent review."

Ibrox chairman King made his initial call for an investigation on Tuesday after reports emerged that MacLennan had business links with Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond.

MacLennan is a recent appointment as non-executive chairman of Irish-based Independent News & Media Group (INM), where Desmond is a major shareholder.

The SPFL insisted that MacLennan informed its board of his new role before taking up the offer and denied claims there was a conflict of interest.

But King has refused to back down, and said there are still key issues which need to be resolved.

"The SPFL's response does not even attempt to answer why there was non-disclosure of the conflict that immediately arose when the SPFL chairman accepted this appointment," said King.

Murdoch MacLennan became SPFL chairman last year

"SPFL board members were informed that their chairman was taking up a non-executive directorship with another business, but they were not told there was a conflict of interest due to common shareholders with significant influence within that company and Celtic FC.

"We need to be told if the SPFL chairman chose not to disclose the conflict.

"If it transpires that he did in fact make the required disclosure then to whom did he address this and why did that person not relay this critical information to SPFL board members?

"Had the conflict been disclosed the SPFL board members could have carried out their fiduciary obligation by interrogating this conflict of interest and agreeing how the chairman would deal with it going forward.

"The existence of this conflict means that the SPFL chairman must recuse himself from much of the business of the SPFL going forward thereby rendering his present position as being not fit for purpose.

"The SPFL's rather hurried and inadequate response merely reinforces my personal view that good governance is not a priority for the SPFL executive. These questions must be addressed immediately if confidence is to be restored in the SPFL executive and its chairman."