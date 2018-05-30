Michael Dawson: Nottingham Forest re-sign Hull City centre-back
Nottingham Forest have re-signed defender Michael Dawson from fellow Championship club Hull City.
The centre-back, 34, has signed a two-year deal with Forest from 1 July.
The former Tottenham player made 122 league appearances for Hull after arriving in 2014 and will leave on a free transfer when his contract ends.
Dawson, capped four times by England, began his career as a trainee with the City Ground club, playing 91 times before joining Spurs in 2005.
He made 40 Championship appearances for Hull in 2017-18, scoring three times.
