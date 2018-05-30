Martin Dubravka: Newcastle United complete permanent deal for Slovakia keeper

Martin Dubravka began his career with MSK Zilina and played in the 2010-11 Champions League

Newcastle have signed Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a four-year deal from Sparta Prague.

The 29-year-old impressed during his six-month loan spell last season, helping the Magpies retain their Premier League status.

"Ever since he arrived with us on loan he has shown a fantastic attitude and great work ethic," said Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez.

"This was one of the key positions we needed to strengthen."

The Spaniard added: "The loan deal with an option to buy was the perfect deal for the club.

"It is credit to [managing director] Lee Charnley and also Steve Nickson [head of recruitment] for putting that in place because it gave me and my staff the opportunity to look at him and work with him, and see how he would perform for us before committing to signing him permanently."

Dubravka has won 10 caps for Slovakia and played against England at Wembley last September in a World Cup qualifier.