Scottish Gossip: Morelos, Gerrard, Real Madrid

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Besiktas believes they can capture Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for £2m. The Turkish side are also considering a year-long loan with a view to signing him permanently if he shines. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is keen to signing highly rated Everton teenager Alex Denny, however the England youth international's preference is to remain at Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)

Celtic say they have no interest in signing Willem II utility man Elmo Lieftink, despite reports linking the club to him. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen have received a letter from Real Madrid, with the Champions League winners telling them they "we want to be with you in these difficult moments" after the death of Neale Cooper. The Dons legend was in the side that beat the Spanish giants in the 1983 European Cup Winners Cup final. (Daily Record)

Neale Cooper (right) was in the Aberdeen side that defeated Real Madrid in 1983

Ex-Celtic player Bobby Petta says it will take years for Steven Gerrard's Rangers to catch his old club. He also said Gerrard "must have been promised a lot of money" to move north to Ibrox. (Sun)

Other gossip

Boxing promoter Barry McGuigan has urged Scottish fans to take the chance to see Josh Taylor now, because there are no guarantees when he will fight in Scotland again. (Herald)