Carl Winchester: Forest Green Rovers sign Cheltenham Town captain
Forest Green Rovers have signed League Two and local rivals Cheltenham Town's captain Carl Winchester on a two-year deal from 1 July.
The 25-year-old Belfast-born midfielder had been with Cheltenham since signing from Oldham in January 2017.
He played 50 times in all competitions for the Robins in the 2017-18 season.
"He's a good player and athlete. He's got a bit of everything. He'll blend in seamlessly," Forest Green boss Mark Cooper told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.
