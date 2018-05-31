World Cup 2018: Six Major League Soccer players named in 23-man squad

Panama coach Hernan Dario Gomez (in blue) also guided his native Colombia to the 1998 World Cup as well as Ecuador four years later

World Cup debutants Panama, who are in the same group as England, have named six players who play in Major League Soccer in their final 23-man squad.

New York Red Bulls defenders Fidel Escobar and Michael Murillo feature.

San Jose Earthquakes' Harold Cummings will also travel to Russia along with Adolfo Machado of Houston Dynamo and Seattle Sounders' Roman Torres.

Nineteen-year-old midfielder Jose Luis Rodriguez makes the squad despite only making his debut on Wednesday.

Rodriguez featured in a goalless friendly draw with Northern Ireland in Panama City.

The Central American nation will open their Group G campaign against Belgium, third in Fifa's world rankings, in Sochi on 18 June (16:00 BST).

Panama face England in Nizhny Novgorod on 24 June (13:00 BST) before playing Tunisia in Saransk on 28 June (19:00 BST).

The president of Panama Juan Carlos Varela‏ declared a national holiday after the country qualified for the World Cup for the first time ever.

Panama are 55th in Fifa's world rankings.

Panama final 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucarest), Jose Calderon (Chorrillo), Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco).

Defenders: Felipe Baloy (Municipal), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Eric Davis (Dunajska Streda), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (Olimpia), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders).

Midfielders: Edgar Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Universidad de Chile), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Ghent).

Strikers: Abdiel Arroyo (Alajuelense), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruna), Blas Pérez (Municipal), Luis Tejada (Sport Boys), Gabriel Torres (Huachipato).