Chelsea put stadium plans on hold because of 'unfavourable financial conditions'
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea have put their new stadium plans on hold citing an "unfavourable investment climate".
The estimated cost for a new 60,000 seat Stamford Bridge has increased to £1bn after delays, which included a dispute with a local family.
The club was first granted permission to start work in January 2017 but the row was only settled in March.
"No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur," a club statement said.
"The club does not have a timeframe set for reconsideration of its decision."