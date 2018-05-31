Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid boss stands down five days after Champions League win

Zinedine Zidane has won the Champions League four times at Real Madrid - three times as manager and once as a player

Zinedine Zidane says he is stepping down as Real Madrid boss, five days after leading them to a third straight Champions League triumph, claiming the club needs "a different voice".

Zidane told a news conference that "everything changes" and "that's why I took this decision".

He leaves having guided the Spanish club to three successive Champions League titles and one La Liga success since taking over in January 2016.

"I love this club," he added.

"What I think is that this team needs to continue winning but I think it needs a change, a different voice, another methodology. And that's why I took this decision."

Zidane, 45, took over after Rafael Benitez was sacked and was in charge for 149 games. He steered Real to 104 wins and 29 draws, had 69.8% win rate, and won nine trophies.

He said in February that he would walk away if he felt "there is nothing more to give".

However, the timing of his announcement still came as a shock just days after Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final.

That win saw him join Bob Paisley (three at Liverpool) and Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan two, Real Madrid one) as the only managers to have won the Champions League/European Cup three times.

"It's a strange moment to do so, I know, but an important one too," he added on Thursday. "I had to do this for everyone."

Real are looking for their fourth manager in five years.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with Real in the past. The Argentine signed a new five-year contract at Spurs last week.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri could also come into the frame, while Arsene Wenger wants to carry on in management after leaving Arsenal after 22 years in charge.

Italian Maurizio Sarri, most recently of Napoli, is also available.

The decision on who will next manage Real will be made by club president Florentino Perez.

He accompanied Zidane at the news conference and said he wanted to keep the France 1998 World Cup winner.

"This was a totally unexpected decision. Zidane informed me of his choice yesterday," added Perez.

Zindane's exit comes after Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo revealed they were contemplating their futures at the club.

Wales forward Bale was unhappy at being named as a substitute against Liverpool while Ronaldo said after the game he will soon make an announcement about his future.

Asked if his decision was anything to do with Ronaldo, Zidane said: "No."

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos posted a heartfelt goodbye to his manager

'Real's transition under Zidane immeasurable'

Analysis: Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon on The Monday Night Club

Zidane's record is amazing. It's up there with the greatest managers of all time. We thought at the time that winning back-to-back Champions Leagues was an incredible feat.

But to do it three times in a row - we may never see that again. Real Madrid's transition under Zidane has been immeasurable. In the big games he has come up trumps and he has that respect from being a great player.