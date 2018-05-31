World Cup 2018: Peru captain Paolo Guerrero cleared to play

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero can play at this summer's World Cup after a Swiss tribunal ruled on his drug ban.

The court agreed on Thursday to temporarily lift a 14-month suspension, imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), while it considered the 34-year-old striker's appeal.

The captains of Peru's Group C rivals Australia, Denmark and France wrote to Fifa asking them to lift the ban.

Guerrero tested positive for prohibited substance cocaine in October.

