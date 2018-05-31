World Cup 2018: Manuel Neuer to be Germany number one despite long lay-off

Neuer is set to play in Germany's international friendly with Austria on Saturday

Manuel Neuer will be Germany's first-choice goalkeeper if he makes Joachim Low's World Cup squad, despite not having played since September.

Bayern Munich's Neuer, 32, missed almost the entire season after breaking his foot and undergoing surgery.

Head coach Low picked four goalkeepers in his 27-man preliminary squad, which he will cut to a final 23 on Monday.

"Manuel will go to the World Cup as our number one," said Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff.

"If he makes the squad then Marc-Andre [ter Stegen] will be number two.

"Manuel is already full on track. He does not need to get back on it."

Germany are in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, and play their first match on Sunday, 17 June.