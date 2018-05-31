Rotherham United to release six players after promotion to the Championship

Shaun Cummings joined Rotherham after promotion with Millwall last season

Rotherham United have released six players following their promotion to the Championship this past season, including defender Shaun Cummings.

Cummings, 29, made 15 appearances for the Millers following his move from Millwall last summer.

Forward Jonson Clarke-Harris, who helped Coventry win promotion to League One while on loan, will leave the club.

Goalkeeper Lewis Price, defender Mason Warren, strikers Kuda Muskwe and Darnelle Bailey-King also depart.

"In some cases there may still be a future at Rotherham going forward," manager Paul Warne said. "We are still looking into the possibility at this stage.

"But I have spoken to those individuals and said that if there is something out there that is suitable for them in the meantime, we won't stand in their way."