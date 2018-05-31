Michael Doyle: Coventry City captain triggers contract extension
Coventry City captain Michael Doyle has triggered a contract extension and will remain at the promoted League Two club until the summer of 2019.
This season, the 36-year-old midfielder scored three goals in 52 appearances for the Sky Blues, who beat Exeter in the League Two play-off final.
Defender Dominic Hyam, 22, is in discussions about extending his deal.
Meanwhile, Devon Kelly-Evans, Dion Kelly-Evans, Kyel Reid and Bilal Sayoud have been released by the club.
Kelly-Evans and Reid both featured in the Checkatrade Trophy final victory over Oxford last year, while winger Reid also came off the bench in the 3-1 win over the Grecians at Wembley on Monday.