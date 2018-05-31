Michael Doyle: Coventry City captain triggers contract extension

Michael Doyle celebrates Coventry's promotion to League One
Michael Doyle captained Coventry to an immediate return to League One this season as the Sky Blues won their first promotion since 1967

Coventry City captain Michael Doyle has triggered a contract extension and will remain at the promoted League Two club until the summer of 2019.

This season, the 36-year-old midfielder scored three goals in 52 appearances for the Sky Blues, who beat Exeter in the League Two play-off final.

Defender Dominic Hyam, 22, is in discussions about extending his deal.

Meanwhile, Devon Kelly-Evans, Dion Kelly-Evans, Kyel Reid and Bilal Sayoud have been released by the club.

Kelly-Evans and Reid both featured in the Checkatrade Trophy final victory over Oxford last year, while winger Reid also came off the bench in the 3-1 win over the Grecians at Wembley on Monday.

