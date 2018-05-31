Glen Rea: Luton Town defender signs new two-year contract

Glen Rea has scored four goals in 109 appearances for Luton since joining in 2016, initially on loan

Luton Town defender Glen Rea has signed a new contract with the club following their promotion from League Two.

The 23-year-old made 50 appearances in all competitions this season as the Hatters finished second in the table.

Centre-back Rea has agreed a two-year deal and will remain at Kenilworth Road until the summer of 2020.

"There was never any doubt that I was going to sign here. We had a great year and hopefully we can kick on now," the Irishman told the club website.