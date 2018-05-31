Glen Rea: Luton Town defender signs new two-year contract

Glen Rea in action for Luton Town
Glen Rea has scored four goals in 109 appearances for Luton since joining in 2016, initially on loan

Luton Town defender Glen Rea has signed a new contract with the club following their promotion from League Two.

The 23-year-old made 50 appearances in all competitions this season as the Hatters finished second in the table.

Centre-back Rea has agreed a two-year deal and will remain at Kenilworth Road until the summer of 2020.

"There was never any doubt that I was going to sign here. We had a great year and hopefully we can kick on now," the Irishman told the club website.

