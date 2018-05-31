Glen Rea: Luton Town defender signs new two-year contract
Luton Town defender Glen Rea has signed a new contract with the club following their promotion from League Two.
The 23-year-old made 50 appearances in all competitions this season as the Hatters finished second in the table.
Centre-back Rea has agreed a two-year deal and will remain at Kenilworth Road until the summer of 2020.
"There was never any doubt that I was going to sign here. We had a great year and hopefully we can kick on now," the Irishman told the club website.