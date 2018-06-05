Chris Forrester joins Aberdeen from Peterborough United

Chris Forrester up against Cesc Fabregas during the FA Cup tie between Peterborough and Chelsea last year

Aberdeen have signed Peterborough United midfielder Chris Forrester on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old had been placed on the transfer list by Posh manager Steve Evans at the end of the campaign.

Despite falling out of favour, he featured 38 times for the English League One side last season as they finished ninth.

"Chris is a player who has always caught my eye," Dons manager Derek McInnes told the Aberdeen website.

"He can play in a variety of positions, but he handles the ball extremely well and he will bring us flexibility in the midfield area.

"We've been aware of him for a while and hopefully he sees Aberdeen as an opportunity to give impetus to his career."

Forrester received his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad in March 2016 for the games with Switzerland and Slovakia, however is yet to be capped.

Dublin-born Forrester - who has also had previous spells at Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic before moving to Peterborough in 2015 - becomes Aberdeen's second signing of the summer.

Dons manager Derek McInnes has already added Hamilton Academical midfielder Lewis Ferguson, while former team-mate Michael Devlin moved in January but has yet to make his debut because of injury.