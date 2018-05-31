BBC Sport - Watch: Cliftonville and Linfield ladies make League Cup final
Watch: Cliftonville and Linfield ladies make League Cup final
- From the section Irish
Cliftonville Ladies and Linfield Ladies will contest the NIFL Women's League Cup final after wins over Glentoran and Derry City respectively.
Chloe Orr scored twice as the Reds beat Derry 3-1 in extra-time at Solitude and came out on top against Glentoran after Chloe McCarron's long-range strike helped them to a 2-1 win.
The final will be streamed live on the BBC Sport NI on Friday 29th June at 8pm.