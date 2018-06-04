Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.
Italy v Netherlands
Line-ups
Italy
- 12Perin
- 21Zappacosta
- 15Rugani
- 6Romagnoli
- 4Criscito
- 23Cristante
- 14Frello Filho
- 8Bonaventura
- 20Verdi
- 11Belotti
- 10Insigne
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 5Caldara
- 7Zaza
- 9Balotelli
- 16Pellegrini
- 17Politano
- 18Berardi
- 19Bonucci
- 22Donnarumma
- 25Chiesa
- 26Baselli
- 27Mandragora
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2Hateboer
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 5Blind
- 11Vilhena
- 7Vormer
- 6de RoonBooked at 28mins
- 8Wijnaldum
- 10Depay
- 9Babel
Substitutes
- 12Janmaat
- 13Zoet
- 14de Vrij
- 15Aké
- 16Pröpper
- 17Berghuis
- 18Promes
- 19Weghorst
- 20Strootman
- 21Kongolo
- 22Elia
- 23Padt
- Referee:
- Vladislav Bezborodov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away5
Live Text
Offside, Netherlands. Tonny Vilhena tries a through ball, but Ryan Babel is caught offside.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Davide Zappacosta.
Attempt missed. Simone Verdi (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt saved. Andrea Belotti (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a through ball.
Booking
Marten de Roon (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Netherlands).
Domenico Criscito (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Hans Hateboer.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrea Belotti with a headed pass.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Daley Blind.
Offside, Italy. Domenico Criscito tries a through ball, but Andrea Belotti is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Domenico Criscito (Italy) because of an injury.
Foul by Ruud Vormer (Netherlands).
Domenico Criscito (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Italy). Video Review.
Offside, Italy. Bryan Cristante tries a through ball, but Andrea Belotti is caught offside.
Andrea Belotti (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daley Blind (Netherlands).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.