Substitution, Morocco. Ayoub El Kaabi replaces Khalid Boutaïb.
Morocco v Slovakia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Morocco
- 1Bounou
- 2Hakimi
- 5Benatia
- 6SaïssSubstituted forda Costa Trindadeat 45'minutes
- 3MendylSubstituted forHaritat 45'minutes
- 8El Ahmadi
- 14BoussoufaBooked at 41mins
- 16Amrabat
- 10Belhanda
- 7Ziyech
- 13BoutaïbSubstituted forEl Kaabiat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4da Costa Trindade
- 9El Kaabi
- 11Fajr
- 12Mohamedi
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 17Dirar
- 18Harit
- 19En-Nesyri
- 20Bouhaddouz
- 21Amrabat
- 22Tagnaouti
- 23Carcela-González
- 24El Hajjam
Slovakia
- 23Sulla
- 4Sekulic
- 7Satka
- 14SkriniarBooked at 43mins
- 15Hubocan
- 19KuckaSubstituted forPacindaat 45'minutes
- 13HrosovskySubstituted forLobotkaat 58'minutes
- 17HamsikSubstituted forGregusat 45'minutes
- 8Duda
- 21DurisSubstituted forRusnákat 45'minutes
- 20MakSubstituted forNemecat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dubravka
- 2Pekarík
- 5Valjent
- 6Gregus
- 9Mihálik
- 10Rusnák
- 11Nemec
- 12Rodák
- 16Mazán
- 18Sabo
- 22Lobotka
- 24Pacinda
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Goal!
Goal! Morocco 0, Slovakia 1. Jan Gregus (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Albert Rusnák.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Stanislav Lobotka replaces Patrik Hrosovsky.
Foul by Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco).
Jan Gregus (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Younès Belhanda.
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Younès Belhanda.
Foul by Younès Belhanda (Morocco).
Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Younès Belhanda (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Khalid Boutaïb with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Manuel da Costa replaces Romain Saïss.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco. Amine Harit replaces Hamza Mendyl.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Erik Pacinda replaces Juraj Kucka.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Adam Nemec replaces Robert Mak.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Albert Rusnák replaces Michal Duris.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Jan Gregus replaces Marek Hamsik.
Second Half
Second Half begins Morocco 0, Slovakia 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Morocco 0, Slovakia 0.
Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Michal Duris.
Booking
Milan Skriniar (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Slovakia).
Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Slovakia).
Booking
Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco).
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Morocco. Nordin Amrabat tries a through ball, but Achraf Hakimi is caught offside.
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Lubomir Satka.
Attempt blocked. Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Khalid Boutaïb (Morocco).
Milan Skriniar (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrik Hrosovsky (Slovakia).
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michal Duris.
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Moubarak Boussoufa.
Attempt saved. Younès Belhanda (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Attempt blocked. Medhi Benatia (Morocco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.