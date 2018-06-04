International Friendlies
Morocco0Slovakia1

Morocco v Slovakia

Line-ups

Morocco

  • 1Bounou
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Benatia
  • 6SaïssSubstituted forda Costa Trindadeat 45'minutes
  • 3MendylSubstituted forHaritat 45'minutes
  • 8El Ahmadi
  • 14BoussoufaBooked at 41mins
  • 16Amrabat
  • 10Belhanda
  • 7Ziyech
  • 13BoutaïbSubstituted forEl Kaabiat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4da Costa Trindade
  • 9El Kaabi
  • 11Fajr
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 17Dirar
  • 18Harit
  • 19En-Nesyri
  • 20Bouhaddouz
  • 21Amrabat
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23Carcela-González
  • 24El Hajjam

Slovakia

  • 23Sulla
  • 4Sekulic
  • 7Satka
  • 14SkriniarBooked at 43mins
  • 15Hubocan
  • 19KuckaSubstituted forPacindaat 45'minutes
  • 13HrosovskySubstituted forLobotkaat 58'minutes
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forGregusat 45'minutes
  • 8Duda
  • 21DurisSubstituted forRusnákat 45'minutes
  • 20MakSubstituted forNemecat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dubravka
  • 2Pekarík
  • 5Valjent
  • 6Gregus
  • 9Mihálik
  • 10Rusnák
  • 11Nemec
  • 12Rodák
  • 16Mazán
  • 18Sabo
  • 22Lobotka
  • 24Pacinda

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamSlovakia
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home14
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Ayoub El Kaabi replaces Khalid Boutaïb.

Goal!

Goal! Morocco 0, Slovakia 1. Jan Gregus (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Albert Rusnák.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Stanislav Lobotka replaces Patrik Hrosovsky.

Foul by Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco).

Jan Gregus (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Younès Belhanda.

Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Younès Belhanda.

Foul by Younès Belhanda (Morocco).

Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Younès Belhanda (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Khalid Boutaïb with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Manuel da Costa replaces Romain Saïss.

Substitution

Substitution, Morocco. Amine Harit replaces Hamza Mendyl.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Erik Pacinda replaces Juraj Kucka.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Adam Nemec replaces Robert Mak.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Albert Rusnák replaces Michal Duris.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovakia. Jan Gregus replaces Marek Hamsik.

Second Half

Second Half begins Morocco 0, Slovakia 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Morocco 0, Slovakia 0.

Foul by Romain Saïss (Morocco).

Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Michal Duris.

Booking

Milan Skriniar (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Slovakia).

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Milan Skriniar (Slovakia).

Booking

Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco).

Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Morocco. Nordin Amrabat tries a through ball, but Achraf Hakimi is caught offside.

Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Lubomir Satka.

Attempt blocked. Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Khalid Boutaïb (Morocco).

Milan Skriniar (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Patrik Hrosovsky (Slovakia).

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Michal Duris.

Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Moubarak Boussoufa.

Attempt saved. Younès Belhanda (Morocco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.

Attempt blocked. Medhi Benatia (Morocco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

