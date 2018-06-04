Corner, Chile. Conceded by Vladimir Stojkovic.
Serbia v Chile
Line-ups
Serbia
- 1Stojkovic
- 2RukavinaBooked at 41mins
- 15Milenkovic
- 3TosicBooked at 54mins
- 11Kolarov
- 16Grujic
- 4MilivojevicSubstituted forMaticat 45'minutes
- 7ZivkovicSubstituted forTadicat 65'minutes
- 22LjajicSubstituted forMilinkovic-Savicat 45'minutes
- 18RadonjicSubstituted forKosticat 64'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 5Spajic
- 8Prijovic
- 10Tadic
- 12Rajkovic
- 13Veljkovic
- 14Rodic
- 17Kostic
- 19Jovic
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 21Matic
- 23Dmitrovic
Chile
- 12Arias
- 5Díaz
- 3Roco
- 6Maripán
- 2Albornoz
- 13Pulgar
- 21Reyes
- 18Sagal
- 10Valdés
- 7Fernandes
- 11MoraSubstituted forHenríquezat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Toselli
- 4Sierralta
- 8Galdames
- 14Rodríguez
- 15Araos
- 16Lichnovsky
- 19Dávila
- 20Kuscevic
- 22Henríquez
- 23Collao
- 24Bizama
- 25Cuevas
- 26Vegas
- 27Martínez
- Referee:
- Alexander Harkam
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Chile. Ángelo Henríquez replaces Felipe Mora.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Dusan Tadic replaces Andrija Zivkovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Filip Kostic replaces Nemanja Radonjic.
Foul by Paulo Díaz (Chile).
Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Enzo Roco (Chile).
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Erick Pulgar (Chile).
Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Erick Pulgar (Chile) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Valdés.
Booking
Dusko Tosic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ángelo Sagal (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dusko Tosic (Serbia).
Attempt missed. Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Felipe Mora (Chile) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia).
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Guillermo Maripán.
Foul by Diego Valdés (Chile).
Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Felipe Mora (Chile) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ángelo Sagal with a cross.
Second Half
Second Half begins Serbia 0, Chile 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic replaces Adem Ljajic.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Matic replaces Luka Milivojevic.
Half Time
First Half ends, Serbia 0, Chile 0.
Foul by Junior Fernandes (Chile).
Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paulo Díaz (Chile).
Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enzo Roco (Chile).
Vladimir Stojkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Attempt blocked. Diego Valdés (Chile) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Felipe Mora (Chile) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Antonio Rukavina (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Lorenzo Reyes (Chile) because of an injury.
Lorenzo Reyes (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.