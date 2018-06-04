International Friendlies
Serbia0Chile0

Serbia v Chile

Line-ups

Serbia

  • 1Stojkovic
  • 2RukavinaBooked at 41mins
  • 15Milenkovic
  • 3TosicBooked at 54mins
  • 11Kolarov
  • 16Grujic
  • 4MilivojevicSubstituted forMaticat 45'minutes
  • 7ZivkovicSubstituted forTadicat 65'minutes
  • 22LjajicSubstituted forMilinkovic-Savicat 45'minutes
  • 18RadonjicSubstituted forKosticat 64'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 5Spajic
  • 8Prijovic
  • 10Tadic
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 14Rodic
  • 17Kostic
  • 19Jovic
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 21Matic
  • 23Dmitrovic

Chile

  • 12Arias
  • 5Díaz
  • 3Roco
  • 6Maripán
  • 2Albornoz
  • 13Pulgar
  • 21Reyes
  • 18Sagal
  • 10Valdés
  • 7Fernandes
  • 11MoraSubstituted forHenríquezat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Toselli
  • 4Sierralta
  • 8Galdames
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 15Araos
  • 16Lichnovsky
  • 19Dávila
  • 20Kuscevic
  • 22Henríquez
  • 23Collao
  • 24Bizama
  • 25Cuevas
  • 26Vegas
  • 27Martínez
Referee:
Alexander Harkam

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamChile
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Corner, Chile. Conceded by Vladimir Stojkovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Chile. Ángelo Henríquez replaces Felipe Mora.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Dusan Tadic replaces Andrija Zivkovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Filip Kostic replaces Nemanja Radonjic.

Foul by Paulo Díaz (Chile).

Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Enzo Roco (Chile).

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Erick Pulgar (Chile).

Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Erick Pulgar (Chile) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Valdés.

Booking

Dusko Tosic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ángelo Sagal (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dusko Tosic (Serbia).

Attempt missed. Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Felipe Mora (Chile) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia).

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Guillermo Maripán.

Foul by Diego Valdés (Chile).

Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Chile. Conceded by Vladimir Stojkovic.

Attempt saved. Felipe Mora (Chile) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ángelo Sagal with a cross.

Second Half

Second Half begins Serbia 0, Chile 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic replaces Adem Ljajic.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Matic replaces Luka Milivojevic.

Half Time

First Half ends, Serbia 0, Chile 0.

Foul by Junior Fernandes (Chile).

Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paulo Díaz (Chile).

Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enzo Roco (Chile).

Vladimir Stojkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Chile. Conceded by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Attempt blocked. Diego Valdés (Chile) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Felipe Mora (Chile) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Antonio Rukavina (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay in match Lorenzo Reyes (Chile) because of an injury.

Lorenzo Reyes (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

