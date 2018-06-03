Match ends, Saudi Arabia 0, Peru 3.
Saudi Arabia 0-3 Peru
Peru captain Paolo Guerrero scored twice in a win over Saudi Arabia after the temporary lifting of a drug ban means he can play at the World Cup.
A Swiss court agreed last week to lift the 14-month suspension while it considered the 34-year-old striker's appeal against a positive cocaine test.
The captains of Peru's Group C rivals - Australia, Denmark and France - wrote to Fifa asking them to lift his ban.
It is the first time Peru have reached the World Cup finals since 1982.
Watford striker Andre Carrillo, 26, opened the scoring for Peru at the AFG stadium in St Gallan, Switzerland.
Then Guerrero, who plays for Brazilian club Flamengo, scored either side of half-time to complete a convincing win for a side that is unbeaten since November 2016.
Line-ups
Saudi Arabia
- 1Al-Mayoof
- 6Al-Burayk
- 25Hawsawi
- 26Albulayhi
- 2Al-HarbiSubstituted forAl Shahraniat 45'minutes
- 15Al KhaibariSubstituted forAl-Khaibriat 69'minutes
- 7Al FarajSubstituted forAl Jassamat 45'minutes
- 19Al Muwallad Al-HarbiSubstituted forMarzouq Al Kuwaykibiat 77'minutes
- 16Al-MogahwiBooked at 59mins
- 29Al DawsariSubstituted forAl Sahlawiat 61'minutes
- 9BahebriSubstituted forAl Abidat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hawsawi
- 4Jahfali
- 5Othman Hawsawi
- 8Al Shehri
- 10Al Sahlawi
- 11Al-Khaibri
- 12Al Muwallad
- 13Al Shahrani
- 14Ateef
- 17Al Jassam
- 18Al Abid
- 20Marzouq Al Kuwaykibi
- 21Al-Mosailem
- 22Al Owais
- 23Al-Qarni
- 27Kanno
- 28Abu Radeah Aseri
Peru
- 1Gallese
- 17AdvínculaSubstituted forCorzoat 63'minutes
- 15RamosSubstituted forAraujoat 45'minutes
- 4Santamaría
- 6TraucoSubstituted forLoyolaat 61'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 18Carrillo
- 19Yotún
- 13TapiaBooked at 90mins
- 20FloresSubstituted forHurtadoat 70'minutes
- 8CuevaSubstituted forPeñaat 76'minutes
- 9GuerreroSubstituted forFarfánat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rodríguez
- 3Corzo
- 5Araujo
- 7Hurtado
- 10Farfán
- 11Ruidíaz
- 12Cáceda
- 14Polo
- 16Peña
- 21Carvallo
- 22Loyola
- 23Aquino
- 24Cartagena
- Referee:
- Fedayi San
- Attendance:
- 18,053
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Saudi Arabia 0, Peru 3.
Corner, Saudi Arabia. Conceded by Miguel Araujo.
Attempt blocked. Taiseer Al Jassam (Saudi Arabia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi.
Foul by Jefferson Farfán (Peru).
Motaz Hawsawi (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Renato Tapia (Peru) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Peru).
Hussain Al-Mogahwi (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Araujo (Peru).
Nawaf Al Abid (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Renato Tapia (Peru) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Taiseer Al Jassam (Saudi Arabia).
Attempt blocked. Paolo Hurtado (Peru) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aldo Corzo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Taiseer Al Jassam (Saudi Arabia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi.
Attempt saved. Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi (Saudi Arabia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Taiseer Al Jassam.
Attempt missed. Jefferson Farfán (Peru) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Paolo Hurtado with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ali Albulayhi (Saudi Arabia) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Nawaf Al Abid with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Saudi Arabia. Conceded by Renato Tapia.
Hand ball by Paolo Hurtado (Peru).
Offside, Saudi Arabia. Taiseer Al Jassam tries a through ball, but Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Renato Tapia (Peru) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paolo Hurtado with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Peru. Conceded by Abdulmalek Al-Khaibri.
Attempt blocked. Jefferson Farfán (Peru) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sergio Peña (Peru) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jefferson Farfán.
Substitution
Substitution, Saudi Arabia. Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi replaces Fahad Al Muwallad.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Sergio Peña replaces Christian Cueva.
Yoshimar Yotún (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohammed Al Sahlawi (Saudi Arabia).
Christian Cueva (Peru) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hussain Al-Mogahwi (Saudi Arabia).
Corner, Saudi Arabia. Conceded by Miguel Araujo.
Booking
Nilson Loyola (Peru) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nilson Loyola (Peru).
Taiseer Al Jassam (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Peru. Renato Tapia tries a through ball, but Jefferson Farfán is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Peru. Paolo Hurtado replaces Edison Flores.
Jefferson Farfán (Peru) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Motaz Hawsawi (Saudi Arabia).
Substitution
Substitution, Saudi Arabia. Abdulmalek Al-Khaibri replaces Abdullah Al Khaibari.