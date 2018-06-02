Match ends, Iceland 2, Norway 3.
Iceland v Norway
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Iceland
- 12Schram
- 2Saevarsson
- 14ÁrnasonBooked at 73mins
- 6SigurdssonSubstituted forIngasonat 45'minutes
- 18Magnússon
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 8BjarnasonSubstituted forGudmundssonat 88'minutes
- 20HallfredssonSubstituted forFridjónssonat 83'minutes
- 19GíslasonSubstituted forSkúlasonat 64'minutes
- 22BödvarssonSubstituted forSigurdssonat 63'minutes
- 11FinnbogasonSubstituted forSigurdarsonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Halldórsson
- 3Fridjónsson
- 4Gudmundsson
- 5Ingason
- 9Sigurdarson
- 10Sigurdsson
- 13Rúnarsson
- 15Eyjólfsson
- 16Skúlason
- 17Gunnarsson
- 21Traustason
- 23Skúlason
Norway
- 1Jarstein
- 16SvenssonBooked at 8mins
- 6Nordtveit
- 3Ajer
- 17Linnes
- 8Johansen
- 19Henriksen
- 15BergeSubstituted forSelnaesat 45'minutes
- 24Fossum
- 10ElyounoussiSubstituted forKingat 71'minutes
- 21JohnsenSubstituted forSørlothat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Meling
- 4Reginiussen
- 5Rosted
- 7King
- 9Sørloth
- 12Nyland
- 13Midtsjø
- 14Hedenstad
- 18Selnaes
- 20Møller Dæhli
- 22Grytebust
- 23Kamara
- 25Zahid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Iceland 2, Norway 3.
Attempt missed. Björn Sigurdarson (Iceland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ole Selnaes (Norway).
Hördur Björgvin Magnússon (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Jonas Svensson.
Jonas Svensson (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland).
Attempt missed. Håvard Nordtveit (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Iver Fossum with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hördur Björgvin Magnússon (Iceland).
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Albert Gudmundsson replaces Birkir Bjarnason.
Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Birkir Bjarnason.
Attempt missed. Ari Freyr Skúlason (Iceland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Iceland 2, Norway 3. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua King.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Samúel Kári Fridjónsson replaces Emil Hallfredsson.
Foul by Alexander Sørloth (Norway).
Hördur Björgvin Magnússon (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Johansen with a cross.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Kári Árnason.
Goal!
Goal! Iceland 2, Norway 2. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Offside, Norway. Ole Selnaes tries a through ball, but Alexander Sørloth is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Iceland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Martin Linnes.
Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Norway).
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Markus Henriksen (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland).
Booking
Kári Árnason (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kári Árnason (Iceland).
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Norway).
Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Alexander Sørloth replaces Bjorn Johnsen.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Joshua King replaces Tarik Elyounoussi.
Goal!
Goal! Iceland 2, Norway 1. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Emil Hallfredsson (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Offside, Iceland. Frederik Schram tries a through ball, but Björn Sigurdarson is caught offside.