Bradley Garmston & Navid Nasseri: Gillingham pair sign new contracts
-
- From the section Gillingham
Gillingham defender Bradley Garmston and midfielder Navid Nasseri have signed new contracts with the League One club.
Left-back Garmston, 24, featured 20 times this season and has agreed a two-year deal at Priestfield.
Former Iran Under-21 international Nasseri joined the Gills in January on a short-term deal, and scored one goal in four appearances.
The 21-year-old has penned a one-year contract with the Kent club.
The pair join Gabriel Zakuani, Elliott List and Noel Mbo in signing new deals with the Gills.