Kristian Dennis and Andy Kellett: Notts County sign striker and defender

Kristian Dennis scored 21 goals last season but was unable to save Chesterfield's league status

Notts County have signed striker Kristian Dennis for a "significant undisclosed fee" from Chesterfield, and versatile free agent Andy Kellett.

Dennis, 28, was prolific for the Spireites last season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions despite their relegation to the National League.

Kellett, 24, was a teammate of Dennis' at Chesterfield last season.

The defender, who can also play further forward, scored four goals in 41 games on a season-long loan from Wigan.

Wigan released Kellett this summer, with the former Manchester United player's contract expired.

"I like to work hard, get hold of the ball and make runs in behind - and to put the ball in the net," Dennis said.

"I back myself on either foot when I've got a shot on goal."

