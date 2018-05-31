Shrewsbury Town: Joe Riley, Shaun Rowley and AJ Leitch-Smith to be released
Shrewsbury will release three players after deciding not to extend their current contracts.
Defender Joe Riley, goalkeeper Shaun Rowley and forward AJ Leitch-Smith will leave the club.
But forward Lenell John-Lewis, keeper Craig MacGillivray, midfielder Abu Ogogo and defender Junior Brown have been offered new terms.
Meanwhile, midfielder Alex Rodman and forward Arthur Gnahoua will have had their current deals extended.