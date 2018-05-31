Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka 'very relieved' after knee injury scare

Xhaka suffered the injury in training on Thursday during heavy rain

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka said he is "very relieved" after suffering an injury scare training with Switzerland before the World Cup.

He was taken to hospital on Thursday with suspected knee ligament damage following a clash with a team-mate.

Xhaka said he feared he could miss the tournament in Russia but tests showed he has only suffered bruising.

"It's just a painful bruise on the knee," Swiss team doctor Pierre Etienne Fournier said.

Xhaka is a key player for Switzerland, who face Brazil, Serbia and Costa Rica in World Cup Group E.

The 25-year-old will miss Sunday's friendly away to Spain as well as several training sessions, Switzerland said.