Dundee: Nathan Ralph agrees a two-year deal to become fourth summer signing

Dundee manager Neil McCann has added a fourth summer signing

Dundee have completed the signing of English winger Nathan Ralph on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who can also play left-back, was most recently at English National League side Woking.

Before that, he made 35 appearances for Yeovil Town in League One.

He becomes Neil McCann's fourth summer signing, with goalkeeper Jack Hamilton and French midfielders Kharl Madianga and Elton Ngwatala already having moved to the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park.

Ralph told the Dundee website: "I know the level is better than what I have been playing at recently so I'm looking to test myself as much as possible. I feel like I'm good enough to play at this level. I'm excited, looking forward to it."