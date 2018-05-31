Steven Gerrard "absolutely desperate" to begin at Rangers

Steven Gerrard officially takes over Rangers on Friday

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he is "absolutely desperate" to get started at the club.

The former Liverpool captain officially takes the reigns at Ibrox on Friday.

However, Gerrard has revealed he won't meet be meeting the players until later in the month.

"Tomorrow, June 1, is the day I have been waiting for and I am absolutely desperate to get started officially in my role as the manager of Rangers football club," said Gerrard.

"Just saying that excites and motivates me so much."

Gerrard will be "engaged in work and activities outwith Auchenhowie which I hope will be to the benefit of the club" as the clock ticks down to his first game in charge in the Europa League first qualifying round in July.

He told the Rangers website: "Along with Mark [Allen] and my backroom team we have already been working on our plans and strategy for the new season.

"We know what we want to achieve and we also know what will be required to meet the challenges ahead, but we will be ready."

He added: "We need to give the players every chance to perform at their best as often as possible because that is what fans demand, and rightly so."