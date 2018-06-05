Mary Earps: Wolfsburg sign England and Reading goalkeeper

Mary Earps kept eight clean sheets for Reading during the 2017-18 WSL 1 season

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has left Reading to sign for 2017-18 Women's Champions League finalists Wolfsburg.

The 25-year-old will join the German league champions on a one-year deal on 1 July when her contract with the Royals expires.

"To be joining one of the best teams in the world truly is a dream come true," said Earps.

"The team have had a great year, and I'm looking forward to building on that success this season."

Earps earned her first England cap in June 2017 against Switzerland and was named in Phil Neville's squad for Friday's World Cup qualifier against Russia in Moscow.

"I've wanted to play in Germany since I played in the Champions League here a few years ago," she added. "It's a very competitive league and I can't wait to get started."

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.