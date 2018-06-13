Lee Burch: Yeovil Town Ladies set to appoint Millwall Lionesses boss as new manager

Lee Burch led Millwall on a 19-game unbeaten run last season

Yeovil Town Ladies will name Millwall Lionesses boss Lee Burch as their new manager, BBC Sport understands.

Jamie Sherwood stood down as boss at the end of last season, when Yeovil finished bottom of the Women's Super League 1 with two goals in 18 games.

The Lady Glovers will now become a full-time, professional side for 2018-19 and play in the revamped top flight.

Burch was named as the League Managers Association's manager of the year for the Women's Super League 2 in May.

He had been with Millwall, who finished third last season, since 2016.

