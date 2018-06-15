Claire Rafferty: West Ham United sign England left-back

Claire Rafferty was in England's squads for the 2011 and 2015 World Cups

Women's Super League newcomers West Ham United have signed England left-back Claire Rafferty.

Rafferty, 29, left Chelsea Women at the end of the 2017-18 season after more than a decade with the WSL champions.

"As soon as I turned up at the training ground, I got a nice gut feeling about the club - that's what made me think this is the club for me," she said.

Rafferty will be joined another former Chelsea player, goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer, at West Ham next season.

The Hammers, managed by ex-Liverpool Ladies boss Matt Beard, successfully applied for a top-tier licence and will appear in the revamped Women's Super League competition in 2018-19.

"Claire can offer us versatility down the left hand side of the pitch," said Beard. "Her experience both domestically and internationally will be important as we start this new journey at the club."

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.