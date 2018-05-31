Glenavon sign former Ballymena midfielder Conor McCloskey

McCloskey holds off a challenge from Glenavon's Josh Daniels

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton is pleased to have finally signed Conor McCloskey after two previous failed attempts.

The midfielder has agreed a two-year contract at Mourneview Park after his departure from Ballymena United.

McCloskey scored a superb goal to help Ballymena win the League Cup in 2017 but was part of a squad clear out at the Showgrounds this month.

It is Glenavon's second major signing of the summer following the arrival of Institute midfielder Niall Grace.

"He is a player I have admired for some time," said Hamilton.

"In fact I tried to sign him some years ago when he was at Carrick Rangers but to his credit he stayed loyal to them after they gained promotion to the Premiership.

"I then missed out on him again when he went to Ballymena."

McCloskey, 26, can play across midfield, in defence or in attack, which made him an attractive target for the Lurgan Blues manager.

"Given the relatively small size of our squad it is important to have players who are as versatile as Conor," added Hamilton.

"In my view he someone with considerable potential and we hope that he can fulfil it with Glenavon."