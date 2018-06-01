Wolves sign Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe for £10m

Wolves have made Benik Afobe a permanent signing

Wolves will sign Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe and Porto defender Willy Boly on permanent deals this summer.

Both players were on loan at the Championship winners last season, Afobe scoring six goals in 17 games and Boly making 36 appearances.

Former Wolves player Afobe, 25, and Frenchman Boly, 27, will complete £10m moves.

Wolves said they have "triggered options in the loan agreements" of both players.

Democratic Republic of Congo internationa Afobe scored 22 goals in 46 league matches in his first spell at Wolves before moving to Bournemouth for £10 in 2016.

Frenchman Boly, who has also played for Auxerre and Braga, was named in the Championship Team of the Season.

In January, midfielder Diogo Jota made his loan deal from Atletico Madrid to Wolves permanent.