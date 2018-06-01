Andrew Shinnie: Luton Town sign ex-Birmingham City midfielder on two-year deal

Andrew Shinnie began his career at Glasgow Rangers and also played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Luton Town have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Andrew Shinnie on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Kenilworth Road from Birmingham City and was released by the Blues when his contract expired.

Shinnie, who won his only cap for Scotland against Luxembourg in November 2012, played 34 times last season as Luton were promoted to League One.

"I'm delighted to get it done," he told the club website.

"It had been spoken about when I first came, looking towards next season as well, and I thoroughly enjoyed last year.

"We achieved what we set out to achieve, personally and as a team, so it was good to get things done."

