John Askey: Shrewsbury Town appoint Macclesfield Town boss as new manager

John Askey's Macclesfield finished 10 points clear of former Shrewsbury boss Micky Mellon's Tranmere

Shrewsbury Town have appointed John Askey, boss of National League champions Macclesfield, as their new manager on a three-year contract.

Askey takes over at the League One club just 48 hours after Paul Hurst departed to become Ipswich Town manager.

The 53-year-old had been in charge at Macclesfield since April 2013.

"My hopes are to get Shrewsbury promoted. Whether that will be next season, or in another year or two, you've got to aim high," Askey said.

"It's all happened so quickly, but it's a great move for me.

"It's a big wrench [to leave Macclesfield] and it had to be something special for me to come. I'm really looking forward to the challenge and testing myself."

Askew inherits a Shrewsbury side who finished third in the League One table - their best position in 29 years - only to lose to Rotherham in the play-off final.

He began his career at Port Vale, for whom his father Colin played in the 1950s, and then spent 19 years with Macclesfield as a player.

Stoke-born Askey's Macclesfield side secured promotion to the English Football League by finishing 10 points clear of Tranmere Rovers, who are managed by former Shrewsbury Town boss Micky Mellon.