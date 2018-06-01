Jonathan Leko: West Brom forward signs new contract with relegated Baggies

Jonathan Leko was on the losing side just once in 11 appearances out on loan with Bristol City in the 2017-18 season

Teenage West Bromwich Albion forward Jonathan Leko has signed a new, improved deal with the Championship club, tying him to The Hawthorns until at least June 2021.

Leko, who was given his debut as a 16-year-old in the League Cup in September 2015, has made 16 Albion appearances.

He has also played 11 times for Bristol City, spending the first half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Ashton Gate.

"It was game after game in the Championship," said Leko, now 19.

"There wasn't as much rest as I would have liked.

"Now that I know that, I'm looking forward to it because I just want to play. The more games the better.

"I've been here since I was 10. Now I want to push on and get myself a regular first-team place. I want to be more involved next season and become a first-team starter."

Leko was involved with the Albion first-team squad at the end of the season, but is yet to play under Albion's new head coach Darren Moore.

"I'm buzzing for him that he has got the job," said Leko. "I can't wait to work with him. He has always told me to express myself on the pitch.

"I've known him a long time. He will be a big influence. Who else would you want in charge apart from Mooro?"