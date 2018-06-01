Brentford: Austria midfielder Konstantin Kerschbaumer joins Ingolstadt

From the section

Konstantin Kerschbaumer scored eight times on loan with Ingolstadt's 2.Bundesliga rivals DSC last season.

Austria international Konstantin Kerschbaumer has left Brentford to join German side FC Ingolstadt 04 on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old midfielder will join the second-tier German club for an undisclosed fee when his loan with DSC Arminia Bielefeld expires on 30 June.

He impressed on loan at Ingolstadt's 2.Bundesliga rivals DSC in 2017-18, scoring eight goals in 31 games.

Kerschbaumer joined the Bees in 2015 and scored once in 52 appearances.