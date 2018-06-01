Brentford: Austria midfielder Konstantin Kerschbaumer joins Ingolstadt
Austria international Konstantin Kerschbaumer has left Brentford to join German side FC Ingolstadt 04 on a three-year deal.
The 25-year-old midfielder will join the second-tier German club for an undisclosed fee when his loan with DSC Arminia Bielefeld expires on 30 June.
He impressed on loan at Ingolstadt's 2.Bundesliga rivals DSC in 2017-18, scoring eight goals in 31 games.
Kerschbaumer joined the Bees in 2015 and scored once in 52 appearances.