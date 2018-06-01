Ryan Evans: Mansfield Town striker dies, aged 18

Mansfield Town finished eighth in League One in 2017-18

Mansfield Town striker Ryan Evans has died at the age of 18.

Evans, who captained League Two side Mansfield's under-18 performance group, died recently at home.

Just days before his death, he had accepted a place in the Stags' under-21 squad for next season.

"We are all desperately sorry to learn of this news and our thoughts and prayers are sent to Ryan's family at this sad time," his coach, Jamie McGuire, told the club website.

"As a player, Ryan was a fantastic leader, always willing to learn and had a never-ending enthusiasm to do the best he could.

"It was for these reasons, amongst others, that I made him my captain last season. We'll remember him as a smiling young man, with a great energy and charm."