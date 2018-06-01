Ebou Adams: Ebbsfleet United sign former Norwich City midfielder
Ebbsfleet United have signed Gambia international Ebou Adams.
Adams, 22, joins the National League play-off semi-finalists after being released by Championship side Norwich.
The midfielder spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Leyton Orient, making 16 appearances.
Fleet boss Daryl McMahon told the club website: "He's had similar or better offers elsewhere but likes what he's seen here. I think he'll be a big player for us."
Details of his contract with Ebbsfleet have not been disclosed.
