Dundee United: Striker Craig Curran leaves Ross County for Championship rivals

Dundee United manager Csaba Lazlo said Craig Curran rejected offers from the Premiership to sign for Dundee United

Dundee United have signed striker Craig Curran on a three-year deal from fellow Championship side Ross County.

The 28-year-old spent three-and-a-half seasons in Dingwall, scoring 29 times.

He becomes United's fourth signing of the summer, joining Sam Wardrop, Callum Booth and Nicky Clark at Tannadice.

"I am happy with how the squad is coming together. A lot of work is being done and the fans are starting to see the fruits of our labour," manager Csaba Lazlo told the club's website.

"Craig had offers from Premiership clubs so I am delighted he has chosen to come to Tannadice. He is an experienced forward who I believe will score goals for us."

Former Celtic defender Wardrop, 20, signed a two-year deal on Thursday.

Centre-back Callum Booth, 26, has made the move from relegated Partick Thistle, while striker Nicky Clark has joined from Dunfermline - both players signing two-year contracts.