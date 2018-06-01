World Cup 2018: Nigeria kit sells out after three million pre-orders

Alex Iwobi and Wilfried Ndidi were among the Premier League players to model Nigeria's new kit

Nigeria may not be favourites for the World Cup, but they seem to have won fans over with their new kit for Russia.

Three million people pre-ordered replica shirts, according to the Nigeria Football Federation, and shoppers queued outside Nike's flagship store in London on Friday to try to get their hands on the clothing.

The home and away shirts, priced at £64.95, were sold out on the sportswear giant's website soon after they were released.

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi is among the players who modelled the kit, which was first revealed back in February, along with Leicester's Wilfried Ndidi, who wore a branded bucket hat and jacket for the promotional photos.

The makers describe the home kit as a "subtle homage to Nigeria's '94 shirt, with its eagle wing-inspired black-and-white sleeve and green torso".

The away kit, meanwhile, is a "cool, refined vision" of a classic full-green strip.

Nigeria are set to wear their new shirt when they face England in their World Cup warm-up game at Wembley on Saturday (17:15 BST).

Passers-by were sharing photos of the queues outside Nike's store in London

BBC Radio 1Extra presenter Dotty is a new Nigeria fan