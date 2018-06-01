Fran Kirby: Chelsea FC Women forward signs new three-year contract

Fran Kirby was ruled out for a year with knee and ankle injuries before returning to form in 2017-18

England forward Fran Kirby has signed a new three-year contract with Women's Super League One champions Chelsea.

The 24-year-old scored 25 goals in 2017-18, and won the PFA and Football Writers' Association's Women's Footballer of the Year awards in May.

She was part of the Blues squad that also lifted the Women's FA Cup to complete a double and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

"It's a massive step for me to commit to Chelsea," said Kirby.

"At the beginning of the season I'd have never dreamed of achieving what I have done personally - that was never in my mind, I was only thinking about winning trophies with my team.

"My attitude doesn't change. If you ask all the girls, they'll tell you I'll always give 100% to win for my team."

Kirby, named in Phil Neville's most recent England squad, has scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for her country.

Manager Emma Hayes added: "Fran is one of the best players in Europe at what she does.

"She's had a wonderful year in terms of both scoring and assisting, and her excellent work from the front, but she's got massive ambition to improve in the Champions League - as do I."

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.