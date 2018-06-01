Ben Hamer: Huddersfield Town sign Leicester City goalkeeper

Ben Hamer started his career with Reading

Huddersfield Town have signed Leicester City goalkeeper Ben Hamer on a three-year deal.

Hamer, 30, made 12 league appearances in four seasons with the Foxes.

"I've spoken with Ben and he arrives here wanting to play Premier League football, which is great for us all," Town boss David Wagner said.

"Jonas Lossl had a fantastic first season here and this further competition will bring even more out of everyone, which is ideal."

Hamer will officially complete his move on 1 July.

