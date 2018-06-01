Danny Grainger: Carlisle United signs one-year contract extension

Danny Grainger has proved popular with Carlisle fans, as a player at his boyhood team

Captain Danny Grainger has signed a new one-year deal with boyhood club Carlisle United.

The 31-year-old full-back joined the Cumbrians in the summer of 2014 after a spell in Scotland with Dunfermline, and has since made 172 appearances.

"I'm obviously a local lad, I love the place, and I feel really settled in the area," Grainger told the club website.

"I've made no secret of the fact over the years that Carlisle United was the club I wanted to play for."

Grainger added: "To have done that now for four years is just fantastic."