Nathan Arnold: FA Cup hero released by Lincoln City

Nathan Arnold scored the injury-time winner when Lincoln City upset Ipswich Town in the 2016-17 FA Cup third round

League Two side Lincoln City have released FA Cup hero Nathan Arnold.

Winger Arnold scored the injury-time winner as City - then in the National League - beat Championship side Ipswich in a 2016-17 FA Cup third round replay.

The 30-year-old netted 13 goals that season as City won the National League and also beat Brighton and Burnley on their way to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Imps boss Danny Cowley said: "Everyone associated with Lincoln will be forever thankful for the role he played."

Arnold found goals harder to come by in 2017-18, failing to score in 24 appearances, and joined Salford City on loan in January.

He played 75 times in total for Lincoln but has agreed a mutual termination of his contract at Sincil Bank.

Cowley told the club website: "Nathan made an outstanding contribution in helping Lincoln City get back into the league.

"His goals against Ipswich Town in the FA Cup and Gateshead in the league will live in our memories forever."

Lincoln released midfielders Billy Knott and Cameron Stewart in late May.