Paul Warne: Rotherham United boss signs new three-year deal

Paul Warne led Rotherham to promotion to the Championship in his first full season in management

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has signed a new three-year deal.

The 45-year-old led the Millers to an immediate return to the Championship in 2017-18, with victory over Shrewsbury Town in the League One play-off final.

Assistant Richie Barker, 43, has also signed a new three-year contract with the South Yorkshire side.

"When myself and Richie took over, we wanted to leave a legacy and leave the club in better condition than when we got it," Warne said.

The former Millers midfielder was placed in charge of the New York Stadium side on an interim basis in November 2016 with the club at the bottom of the Championship.

Despite being unable to stop them from being relegated to League One, he was appointed on a rolling 12-month contract in April 2017.

He repaid the club's belief with a fourth-placed finish before beating Scunthorpe and Shrewsbury in the play-offs to secure promotion to the Championship.