BBC Sport - I know I need to prove myself at international level - Carson

I know I need to prove myself at international level - Carson

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Trevor Carson admits he has a huge battle on to prove he is ready to play in a competitive international fixture.

The Motherwell goalkeeper says he is taking confidence from playing in friendlies and is looking forward to Sunday's match against Costa Rica.

"We are expecting a carnival atmosphere in the stadium as it's Costa Rica's last game before going to play in the World Cup, but our aim is to spoil the party," said Carson.

Top Stories