World Cup 2018: Australia thrash Czech Republic in warm-up

From the section

There are eight British-based players in Australia's provisional World Cup squad

Australia stepped up their World Cup preparations with a comfortable 4-0 win against the Czech Republic in Austria - a record defeat for the Czechs.

Hertha Berlin winger Mathew Leckie struck twice for Australia, who are set to make their fifth finals appearance.

The Czechs did not qualify for Russia, finishing behind Northern Ireland in qualification.

Urawa Diamonds striker Andrew Nabbout also scored before an own goal from Jakub Jugas.

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2014: Tim Cahill nets stunning volley for Australia

Former Everton and Millwall midfielder Tim Cahill - who has scored in the last three World Cups - was an unused substitute.

Coach Bert van Marwijk, whose side face France, Peru and Denmark in Group C, has to trim four players from his provisional squad by Monday.