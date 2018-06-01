Match ends, Australia 4, Czech Republic 0.
World Cup 2018: Australia thrash Czech Republic in warm-up
Australia stepped up their World Cup preparations with a comfortable 4-0 win against the Czech Republic in Austria - a record defeat for the Czechs.
Hertha Berlin winger Mathew Leckie struck twice for Australia, who are set to make their fifth finals appearance.
The Czechs did not qualify for Russia, finishing behind Northern Ireland in qualification.
Urawa Diamonds striker Andrew Nabbout also scored before an own goal from Jakub Jugas.
Former Everton and Millwall midfielder Tim Cahill - who has scored in the last three World Cups - was an unused substitute.
Coach Bert van Marwijk, whose side face France, Peru and Denmark in Group C, has to trim four players from his provisional squad by Monday.
Line-ups
Australia
- 1Ryan
- 19RisdonSubstituted forDegenekat 76'minutes
- 20Sainsbury
- 5Milligan
- 16Behich
- 7LeckieSubstituted forArzaniat 84'minutes
- 13Mooy
- 21Luongo
- 10KruseSubstituted forPetratosat 73'minutes
- 23RogicSubstituted forIrvineat 66'minutes
- 11NabboutSubstituted forMaclarenat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Degenek
- 3Meredith
- 4Cahill
- 6Jurman
- 9Juric
- 12Jones
- 14Troisi
- 15Jedinak
- 17Rukavytsya
- 18Vukovic
- 22Irvine
- 24Petratos
- 25Brillante
- 26Arzani
- 27Karacic
- 30Maclaren
Czech Rep
- 16Koubek
- 18Boril
- 3Kalas
- 26Jugas
- 22Novak
- 8Darida
- 10Husbauer
- 19SchickSubstituted forSuralat 75'minutes
- 7BarakSubstituted forSykoraat 57'minutes
- 13KopicSubstituted forHoravaat 83'minutes
- 11KrmencikSubstituted forJanktoat 45'minutesBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 5Coufal
- 6Sykora
- 12Horava
- 14Jankto
- 15Soucek
- 20Travnik
- 21Sural
- 23Pavlenka
- 97Jemelka
- Referee:
- Alexander Harkam
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Australia 4, Czech Republic 0.
Josef Husbauer (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Massimo Luongo (Australia).
Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Arzani (Australia).
Attempt saved. Jan Sykora (Czech Republic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vladimir Darida with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Daniel Arzani replaces Mathew Leckie.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Tomas Horava replaces Jan Kopic.
Goal!
Own Goal by Jakub Jugas, Czech Republic. Australia 4, Czech Republic 0.
Booking
Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic).
Mathew Leckie (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josef Sural (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Milligan (Australia).
Foul by Jan Kopic (Czech Republic).
Jackson Irvine (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jakub Jankto (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josef Husbauer.
Foul by Jan Boril (Czech Republic).
Dimitri Petratos (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Filip Novak (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vladimir Darida with a cross.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Aziz Behich.
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Milos Degenek replaces Josh Risdon.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Josef Sural replaces Patrik Schick.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Josh Risdon.
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Dimitri Petratos replaces Robbie Kruse.
Goal!
Goal! Australia 3, Czech Republic 0. Mathew Leckie (Australia) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.
Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Milligan (Australia).
Offside, Czech Republic. Patrik Schick tries a through ball, but Jakub Jankto is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Jackson Irvine replaces Tomas Rogic.
Substitution
Substitution, Australia. Jamie Maclaren replaces Andrew Nabbout.
Vladimir Darida (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mathew Leckie (Australia).
Attempt missed. Josef Husbauer (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.
Filip Novak (Czech Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robbie Kruse (Australia).
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Jan Sykora replaces Antonin Barak.
Foul by Jakub Jugas (Czech Republic).
Andrew Nabbout (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.